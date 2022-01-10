

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has warned Iran of severe consequences if it attacks any American nationals, including the 51 people against whom Tehran imposed sanctions at the weekend.



The warning by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan came in the wake of Iran targeting US officials over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020.



Those sanctioned by Iran's foreign ministry include General Mark Milley and former White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.



In a statement issued on Sunday, Sullivan said Iran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world.



'Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served. As Americans, we have our disagreements on politics. We have our disagreements on Iran policy. But we are united in our resolve against threats and provocations. We are united in the defense of our people,' the statement added.



Washington vowed to work with its allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran.



'Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences', Sullivan said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de