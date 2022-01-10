

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Net lease real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced Monday record investment volume for the 2021 full year of $1.73 billion, including investments totaling approximately $530 million completed during the fourth quarter.



From a geographical perspective, approximately 60% of its 2021 investment volume was in the U.S. and 40% was in Europe.



The company noted that investments completed in 2021 also continued to support internally-driven growth, with all leases providing either fixed rent escalations (averaging 2.3%) or rent increases tied to inflation, and enhanced portfolio quality, with a weighted-average lease term of approximately 20 years.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WP CAREY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de