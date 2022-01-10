

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abbyland Foods, Inc. recalled about 14,976 pounds of beef sticks for misbranding and presence of undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of cheese in the product and reported the event to FSIS.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk products run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves 2-lb. clear plastic packages containing 'IOWA SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL SMOKED BEEF STICKS' with sell by dates of November 15, 2022 or November 17, 2022, which are represented on the label.



The recalled smoked beef sticks were produced between November 15 and November 17, 2021. They were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The Abbotsford, Wisconsin-based company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products.



The FSIS has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS is also concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de