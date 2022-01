WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported Monday that its total club and restaurant sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 surged 61.8 percent to $61.1 million from last year.



Consolidated same-store sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants increased 21.8 percent.







