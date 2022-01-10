

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. announced a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency for emergency use authorization of Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. If authorized, the vaccine will be manufactured by and commercialized by Serum Institute in South Africa under the brand name Covovax.



Novavax' vaccine has received authorizations of the vaccine in over 170 countries. The company expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. after one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.







