

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday recorded the highest seven-day average of coronavirus cases in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The weekly average of 718,210 cases marks a whopping 215 percent increase in a fortnight, the New York Times reports.



With 307208 new infections reporting, the national total has increased to 60,090,328, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 330 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 837,664.



New York alone reported 79,777 new cases and 170 deaths due to the virus on Sunday.



The surge in cases, driven by the fast spreading Omicron variant, is reportedly placing a strain on hospitals.



With 80 percent increase in a fortnight, hospitalizations crossed 130,000 at the weekend.



42,257,508 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, as per Worldometers.







