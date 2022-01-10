

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) jumped nearly 7% in extended hours on Monday driven by the retailer's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.



For 2021, the company expects net sales growth of 19% to 20% compared to 2020 net sales of $3.125 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenue growth of 21.20%.



Abercrombie expects fourth-quarter net sales growth between 4% and 6% compared to 2020 net sales of $1.1 billion, and flat to down 2% as compared with 2019 net sales. The prior outlook expected sales up between 3% and 5% as compared to 2019.



The company said the fourth-quarter outlook was lowered due to 'additional unexpected and uncontrollable inventory receipt delays and increased COVID-related impacts and restrictions.'



ANF closed Monday's trading at $32.35, down $0.84 or 2.53%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $2.25 or 6.96% in the after-hours trading.







