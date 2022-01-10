

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release November numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports and exports were both down 3.0 percent on month, while the trade surplus was A$11.22 billion and retail sales climbed 4.9 percent.



The Philippines also are scheduled to release November trade data; in October, imports were up 25.1 percent on year, exports rose 2.0 percent and the trade deficit was $4.016 billion.



Japan will see November results for its leading and coincident indexes; in October, their scores were 101.5 and 89.8, respectively.



South Korea will see November figures for current account; in October, the current account surplus was $6.95 billion.







