

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), the parent company of social media giant Facebook, has told its employees that booster shots would be mandatory to work from its U.S. campuses when it reopens.



'Boosters provide increased protection,' a Meta spokesman told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. 'Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.'



The company is planning to reopen its U.S. campuses on March 28.



Meta is the latest American company to encourage its employees to take the booster dose as the onslaught of omicron variant has created a surge in number of infections and hospitalizations all over the globe.







