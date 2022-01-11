

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - German online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) said it expects its food delivery business, including Glovo, to reach adjusted EBITDA break-even during the second half of 2022.



The business is expected to generate between 0 euros and 100 million euros in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth-quarter of 2022.



Investments related to its quick commerce business are expected to peak in the first quarter of 2022 and gradually decline thereafter.



Delivery Hero reconfirms its long-term adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin target of 5%-8%.







