

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L) reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue growth of 21%. Overall third-quarter group revenue grew 23% as acquisitions added 5% and trading days 1% offset by foreign exchange.



The company continues to take advantage of significant market share opportunities to drive further profitable growth.



Web third-quarter like-for-like revenue increased by 27%, with like-for-like digital participation of 64%.



The company expects full year profit to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates.







