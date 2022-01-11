

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L) said the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA will launch a consultation on the undertakings put forward by Pennon with respect to the merger with Bristol Water. It is expected to conclude by 7 March 2022.



Pennon Group noted that the Competition and Markets Authority considers there are reasonable grounds that the undertakings offered by Pennon might be accepted by the CMA under the Water Industry Act 1991. If the undertakings are accepted by the CMA, the merger with Bristol Water will be cleared without reference to a phase 2 review.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENNON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de