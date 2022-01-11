

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK) said on Tuesday that it has signed a 1.8 billion euros framework contract with Norske Tog AS, a provider of transit services, to supply up to 200 Coradia Nordic regional trains in Norway.



With the deal, Alstom will assemble the trains for Norske Tog at its site in Salzgitter, Germany.



Delivery of Norske Tog's new 'Class 77' regional trains is scheduled to begin in 2025. Once in service, this new fleet will begin operations as a suburban and fast rail service, connecting Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.



With its top speed of 160 kilometers per hour, the each train set will consist of six single-deck coaches for a total capacity of 778 passengers, offering 40 percent higher capacity.



The new trains will be equipped with the latest ETCS2 signaling system and it will feature an advanced odometry solution designed for the harshest winter conditions.



To date, Alstom has sold 3,300 Coradia trains worldwide and the Coradia range offers electrical and diesel traction, along with other innovative emission-free solutions.







