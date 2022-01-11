

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed retail sales increased in December despite the recent Omicron outbreak.



U.K. retail sales grew 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in December, data released by the British Retail Consortium revealed. For the whole year of 2021, retail sales were up 9.9 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,479 after declining half a percent the previous day.



Vitec rallied 2.2 percent. The provider of hardware products and software services said that it expects 2021 adjusted pretax profit, revenue and net debt to be in line with market consensus.



Building materials supplier SIG declined 1.4 percent. The company swung to an underlying operating profit in 2021 and said it has strong momentum going into 2022.



Electrocomponents gained about 1 percent. The distributor of industrial and electronics products expects full-year profit to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de