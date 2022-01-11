

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd., an arm of Swiss Re Ltd (SSREY.PK), said on Tuesday that it has joined hands with Swedish private pension fund Alecta, to secure an investment of $250 million in its 1863 fund platform.



With the deal, through the capital efficient fund format, Alecta can participate in Swiss Re's natural catastrophe business and benefit from significant diversification potential as well as Swiss Re's risk knowledge and underwriting expertise.



SRILIM, the investment manager of the 1863 fund platform, described the move as a major milestone, particularly in terms of asset raising in the still young history of its 1863 fund platform, which achieved strong investment performance since its launch a year ago.







