

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in November from the last year, data from the central bank revealed on Tuesday.



The current account deficit narrowed to $2.68 billion in November from $3.54 billion in the same period last year. The current account balance had posted a surplus of $3.14 billion in October.



The annual decrease in shortfall was mainly driven by the net inflow of $1.9 billion in services item, increasing by $794 million from the previous year and the net outflow of $3.475 billion in the goods item, down by $385 million.



Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $1.55 billion, up by $712 million compared to the same month of the previous year.



Primary income outflow increased by $5 million on net basis in December. Secondary income item recorded $136 million net outflow, against an inflow of $172 million compared to the same month of the previous year.



The financial account showed a deficit of $1.05 billion in November.







