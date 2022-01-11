

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) said Tuesday that it expects fourth quarter 2021 core revenue growth to be above its previously announced guidance.



For the fourth quarter 2021, estimated revenues increased at a high-teens to low-twenties percent range year-over-year, with estimated non-GAAP core revenue growth in the high-teens percent range.



The company noted that it delivered an outstanding finish to 2021, with better-than-expected results across all three reporting segments led by Life Sciences and Diagnostics.



The company also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand.







