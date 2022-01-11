

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Constellation aims to achieve 95 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 and 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040. In addition, it plans to achieve 100 percent reduction of operations-driven emissions by 2040 and provide 100 percent of its business customers with customized data to help them reduce their own carbon footprints.



Constellation said it is committed to maintaining investment grade credit ratings, continuing a track record of effective cost management with more than $1.1 billion in cost reductions since 2015 and strong stewardship of capital, with a $180 million dividend growing at 10 percent annually and 2022 EBITDA guidance of $2.35 billion to $2.75 billion.



Constellation noted that it is exploring growth opportunities that build on its core businesses, including acquiring nuclear plants or other clean energy assets.



In preparation for separation from Exelon (EXC), Constellation will hold an investor and analyst event today beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The separation is expected to close on February 1.







