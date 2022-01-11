

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aleph Group Inc, a global partner to digital media players, said that Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has made a minority investment in the Company. The financial terms were not disclosed.



Aleph noted that the investment will help support its educational efforts worldwide including, building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets.







