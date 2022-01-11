

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release December figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to add 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year, slowing from 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year in November. Producer prices are called higher by 11.1 percent on year, down from 12.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see November results for current account and December data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 585 billion yen, down from 1.018 trillion yen in October. Bank lending was up 0.6 percent on year in November, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 56.3 and the outlook was at 53.4.



South Korea will provide December results for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.







