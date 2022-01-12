

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year for the second straight month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 580.869 trillion yen.



Excluding trusts, bank lending climbed an annual 0.5 percent to 504.509 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.8 percent on year to 76.360 trillion yen. Lending from foreign banks sank 4.4 percent on year to 3.107 trillion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, overall bank lending gained 0.7 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts rose 0.6 percent and lending from trusts improved 1.0 percent.







