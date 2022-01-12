

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 897.3 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - down 48.2 percent on year.



That still beat forecasts for a surplus of 585 billion yen following the upwardly revised 1.180 trillion yen surplus in October (originally 1.018 trillion yen).



Exports were up 23.2 percent on year to 7.445 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 44.9 percent to 7.877 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 431.3 billion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 20.7 billion yen in November, while the financial account had a surplus of 218.5 billion yen.







