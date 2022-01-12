

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said Tuesday that it has delivered 99 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59 commercial airplane delivered in the year-ago quarter. It delivered 84 737s, three 747, eight 767s and four 777s.



For the year-to-date 2021, the company delivered a total of 340 commercial airplanes.



The company said it will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26.







