

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, reported that its preliminary fourth-quarter total billings increased by 20% or 17% on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong enterprise trading and continuous billings growth in the SMB segment.



The total number of subscribers at the end of the year was 627,000 compared to 584,000 subscribers in the prior year. It is in line with the annual target of 30-50 thousand additional subscribers laid out at the Capital Markets Day.



TeamViewer expects full year 2021 billings of about 548 million euros, consistent with its prior guidance of 535 million euros - 555 million euros. This corresponds to a billings growth of 19% or 20% on a constant currency basis.



The company expects annual adjusted EBITDA to be between 254 million euros and 257 million euros, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 47%.



The company noted that it will publish its full preliminary fourth-quarter and 2021 results on February 2, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEAMVIEWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de