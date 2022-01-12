

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbines maker, said on Wednesday that it has secured an order from RWE Renewables Iberia, to supply nine N149/4.X turbines, for the 43.2 MW Rea Unificado wind farm project in Spain.



The financial terms of the order, which also includes a service contract for a period of two year, were not disclosed.



The delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is expected commence in summer 2022.



The commissioning of the wind turbines with a nominal output of 4.8 MW is scheduled for the end of this year.







