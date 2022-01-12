

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) said, for the twenty-two week period to 1 January 2022, total revenues in the like for like businesses were more than 10% ahead of last year. The Group noted that gross margins for the second half were in line with prior year.



The Group is now confident that headline profit before tax for the full year to 29 January 2022 will be ahead of current market expectations, which average 810 million pounds. It is now anticipated that the outturn for the full year will be at least 875 million pounds, the Group said.



For fiscal 2023, the Group's best estimate is that headline profit before tax will be in line with the current year, which is ahead of current market expectations.







