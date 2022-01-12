

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported that its fourth quarter iron ore pellet production declined 1% year-over-year to 3.06 million tonnes.



Sequentially, iron ore pellet production increased 18% quarter on quarter, reflecting the resumption of all four pelletiser lines following upgrade work in previous quarters.



Total commercial production, comprising pellets & concentrate, for the fourth-quarter was 3.10 million tonnes, down 2 percent from last year, but up 17 percent sequentially.



Total full year production of iron ore pellets of 11.2 million tonnes in 2021, a result in line year on year, and includes disruptions during the year for pelletiser upgrade work.







