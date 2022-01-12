

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings (ULE.L), a British defense and security technology provider, said Wednesday that the Group in partnership with Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, an Indian armored solutions provider, has bagged a 60 million pounds contract, from the Indian Navy to provide Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite or IADS, for selected frontline Indian warships.



The deliveries are expected to commence in 2024 and to be completed by 2030.



Simon Pryce, Ultra Chief Executive, commented: '.This is another significant and strategic order for Ultra and our Sonar Systems business unit. We are very proud of and committed to this programme, and to our long-term partnership with Mahindra Defence to deliver outstanding solutions to the Indian Navy.'



IADS provides an advanced multi-sensor ASW capability using an in-line active and passive towed low frequency variable depth sonar as well as torpedo defense with embedded detection, classification, and localization to defeat detected torpedo threats, Ultra said in a statement.







