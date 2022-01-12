

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation increased further in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 6.6 percent in December from 6.0 percent in November. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Prices of goods in total and services climbed 5.8 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected a rise of 0.3 percent.



The latest growth was mainly from higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.



In 2021, average inflation was 3.8 percent, which was the highest rate since 2008.







