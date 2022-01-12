

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Battleboro, North Carolina-based Poppies International, Inc. is expanding their recall of Chocolate Enrobed and Cream Puff products citing the possible presence of small metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall now includes the Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct container, UPC 7 25439 99597 9, Lot # L2I5021 Best Before Date 06/08/23 that were made during December 7-10, 2021. The affected products were available for sale from December 16-23, 2021. Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct were distributed to Hannaford locations in New York.



The issue was discovered during production. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries or incidents in connection with the recalled items to date.



The initial recall, announced in December, included Delizza Choc Enrobed 30 ct container with UPC 6 76670 00402 2, lot L1J5021 and L1K5021, Best Before Date of 06/09/2023; Delizza Cream Puffs 30 ct container with UPC 6 76670 00107 6, lot L2N5021 and L2O5021, Best Before Date of 06/10/2023; and Delizza Cream Puffs 120 ct container with UPC 6 76670 00800 6, lot L32E5021 and L32F5021, Best Before Date of 06/07/2023.



Delizza 120ct Cream Puffs were distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada. Delizza 30ct Cream Puffs were distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California. Delizza 30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs were distributed at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in various states.



Consumers who have purchased or received any of the affected products are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.







