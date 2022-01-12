

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with miners leading the gains after China's consumer and factory-gate inflation growth both eased last month, giving policymakers scope to cut interest rates.



Investors await the release of U.S. December inflation data later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,550 after closing 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glenore all rose about 3 percent.



Energy stocks also gained ground, with BP Plc rising 2.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell adding 2.3 percent.



Recruiter PageGroup rose about 1 percent after lifting its annual profit view.



Grafton Group rallied 2.7 percent. The international building materials distributor and DIY retailer said it expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2021 at the top end of expectations.



Supermarket group Sainsbury's advanced 1.8 percent after raising its full-year profit outlook.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de