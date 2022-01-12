

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Indian software services provider Infosys Ltd. (INFY) reported Wednesday that its net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $776 million or $0.18 per share from $707 million or $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew 20.9 percent to $4.25 billion from $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 21.5 percent on a constant currency basis.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, Infosys expects revenues to grow in a range of 19.5 to 20.0 percent, up from the prior guidance for a 16.5 to 17.5 percent growth.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de