

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pharma major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Wednesday unveiled positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study, describing the safety and immunogenicity of Prevnar 20, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.



The results were obtained from 570 adults in the U.S., who were 65 years of age or older when administered at the same time as the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine or when each vaccine was given with placebo.



The safety profile of co-administering Prevnar 20 with a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine generally reflected that observed with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.



Kathrin Jansen, Head of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer, commented: 'These new safety and immunogenicity data provide further evidence supporting the potential to administer Prevnar 20 and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the same time, thereby reducing the number of visits adults make to their doctor's office or pharmacy for recommended immunization. As the Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses continue to be administered, we believe that healthcare providers have an opportunity to talk to their adult patients about other recommended vaccines in line with CDC guidance.'







