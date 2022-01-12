

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway expanded in November mainly due to an increase in fishing and aquaculture, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in November, after staying flat in October.



Industries such as fishing, aquaculture and the production of electricity tend to fluctuate on a monthly basis. When excluding these industries, mainland GDP grew 0.3 percent in November.



The economic growth continued through the autumn, said Pål Sletten, head of the National Accounts at Statistics Norway.



Despite increased infection rates in October, there were few restrictions in place in November. The effects of tighter restrictions may be more visible in December, Sletten added.



Activity in manufacturing and mining dropped 1 percent in November, while service industries grew 0.1 percent.



Total GDP for Norway, including petroleum activities and ocean transport, fell 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.8 percent drop in October. Oil and gas extraction declined 5.9 percent due to technical difficulties.







