

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid deaths in the United States increased by 40 percent in a fortnight in the United States, as per the latest data compiled by the New York Times.



With 2643 additional casualties recorded on Tuesday, the total number of people died from coronavirus infection in the U.S. has risen to 842,322, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 752387 new cases reporting on the same day, the national total reached 62,313,271



The skyrocketing number of infections does not turn severe or lead to deaths as the New Omicron variant is not as dangerous as the Delta variant, in spite of its fast-spreading nature.



California reported the most number of cases - 1,36000 - on Tuesday, while Ohio led in casualties, 363.



Hospitalizations increased by 84 percent in two weeks, to 140,641.



42,641,852 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 207,954,605 Americans, or 62.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.8 percent of people above 65.



More than 76 million people, or 36.7 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.







