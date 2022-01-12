

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With its 110th birthday just around the corner, Oreo is coming out with something new and different.



For the celebratory occasion, Oreo is releasing a special flavor known as chocolate confetti cake. The specialty of the cookie is that it has sprinkles galore. The cookies themselves are filled with sprinkles and have two layers of filling, i.e., the signature creme flavor, pumped with sprinkles, and a chocolate-cake flavored creme.



Oreo said that it's the first time it has used sprinkles both in and on the cookie. Retailers will start selling the celebratory treats from January 31 for a limited time.



Oreo will celebrate its birthday on March 6. The snack was first sold on that date in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company to a grocery store in Hoboken, New Jersey.



Since then, Oreo has regularly released special varieties to keep the product fresh and attractive to its customers, including a Lady Gaga flavor and, most recently, toffee crunch and an ultimate chocolate-flavored creme cookie.



Owned by Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), Oreo continues to be highly popular and a moneymaker. The latest limited-edition flavor is part of the company's goal to increase sales by $1 billion in the next year.



In its November 2021 earnings call, Mondelez said that Oreo 'continues to be a standout performer' and that its Pokémon Oreo was the company's fastest-selling flavor in the United States.



The company also said that it is raising the prices of Oreos and other brands, like as Chips Ahoy, by 6-7 percent, starting from January.







