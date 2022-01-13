

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said that the District Court for the District of Nevada held Rimini Street in contempt of court for willfully and repeatedly violating the Court's 2018 Permanent Injunction to stop violating Oracle's intellectual property rights.



The Court fined Rimini $630,000 and found that Oracle is entitled to attorneys' fees, which the Court anticipated would be 'sizable.'



'We are grateful that our rights have been vindicated once again, and the court recognizes Rimini as a bad actor that violates federal law,' said Dorian Daley, Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de