

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) said that it has decided to extend the share buyback program 2021 until 31 March 2022 at the latest.



Within the scope of the share buyback program, up to 4.2 million shares of the company are to be bought back via the stock exchange. It represents about 3.28% of the share capital of 128.06 million euros.



The total volume of the share buyback program 2022 is up to 22 million euros. The program is scheduled to begin on 13 January 2022, and will run until 31 March 2022, at the latest.







