

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese retailer HulovoX is recalling about 3,500 units of Children's Robes due to violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves children's long-sleeved robes that are made of 100% micro polyester, and available in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in twenty-two multicolored tie-dye and rainbow colorways.



The robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, internal button closure and some have a hood with unicorn décor features such as a mane, ears and horn.



The affected children's robes were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $30.



According to the agency, the recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon's messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund.



In similar recalls for children's products, Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation last week called back about 170 units of Small Wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban.



Harriman, New York - based Mark of Fifth Avenue in December called back about 10,000 units of Star Art in Linen-branded children's robes citing violation of federal flammability standard and burn risk.







