

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter were 773 million Swiss francs, an increase of 6.7% from the previous year. After currency adjustments, quarterly net sales were up 7.7%. Growth was positively affected by pull-forward effects due to announced price increases and the build-up of inventories at wholesalers.



The company reported that net sales rose by 15.9% to 3.46 billion francs in the 2021 business year. In local currencies, this resulted in an increase of 14.7%.



The company expects an operating cashflow margin (EBITDA margin) of around 31% for the business year 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GEBERIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de