

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported third quarter Group sales of 3.27 billion pounds, an increase of 18.5 percent in constant currency. Total UK sales were 3.0 billion pounds, up 18.6 percent.



Steve Rowe, Chief Executive said: 'Trading over the Christmas period has been strong. Clothing & Home has delivered growth for the second successive quarter, supported by robust online and full price sales growth. Food has maintained its momentum, outperforming the market over both 12 and 24 months.'







