

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva Plc (AV.L), a British insurance company, said that Jason Windsor has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the company with effect from July 2022, to take up the position of CFO at Persimmon.



Aviva noted that over the next six months Jason will remain focused on the delivery of its full year results, due on the 2nd of March 2022, and on ensuring the effective transition of his responsibilities.



Aviva stated that the search for a new CFO is underway, and it will issue a further update when appropriate.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERSIMMON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de