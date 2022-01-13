

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon PLC (PSN.L) said it has delivered total Group revenues of 3.61 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared to 3.33 billion pounds, prior year. New housing revenues were 3.45 billion pounds, approximately 10% ahead of last year.



Fiscal year 2021 new home legal completions were 14,551, approximately 7% ahead of prior year. Average selling price increased by 2.8% over last year.



The Group expects underlying operating margin for the full year will be approximately 28% compared to 27.6%, prior year.



Separately, the Board of Persimmon Plc announced the appointment of Jason Windsor as Chief Financial Officer. He is expected to join in the summer, and will succeed Mike Killoran. Jason has been Group Chief Financial Officer of Aviva PLC since 2019.



Mike Killoran will leave Persimmon Plc on 14 January 2022. Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, will assume interim responsibility for the finance function.







