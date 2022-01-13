

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday positive results from an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial, D7220C00001, of Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S), when given as a third dose booster.



A preliminary analysis showed that Vaxzevria third dose booster increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants. An additional analysis of samples from the trial showed increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.



The results were observed among individuals previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine.



Further, a separate Phase IV trial reported in a preprint with The Lancet on SSRN showed that a third dose of Vaxzevria substantially increased antibody levels following a primary vaccine series with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech).



According to the company, these data add to the growing body of evidence supporting Vaxzevria as a third dose booster irrespective of the primary vaccination schedules tested.



AstraZeneca is submitting these additional data to health authorities around the world given the urgent need for third dose boosters.



D7220C00001 is an ongoing partially double-blind, randomised, multinational, active-controlled trial in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated adults to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Vaxzevria and AZD2816, a vaccine developed for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by the Beta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The D7220C00001 safety and immunogenicity trial showed that Vaxzevria continued to be generally well tolerated. Further analyses from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.



Vaxzevria was invented by the University of Oxford. Under a sub-license agreement with AstraZeneca, the vaccine is manufactured and supplied by the Serum Institute of India under the name COVISHIELD.







