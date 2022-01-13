

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) said it is currently examining how to develop the hydrogen business in the best possible way preferring an initial public offering. To underline the new era of the hydrogen business, thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will operate under its new name thyssenkrupp nucera, going forward.



'It is our aim to become the number one technology leader for large-scale industrial green hydrogen production in the alkaline water electrolysis market', said Denis Krude, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.



As of December 31, 2021, order backlog for green hydrogen is around 900 million euros. By 2024/2025, the business targets to drive alkaline water electrolysis and achieve around 600-700 million euros of revenues and continue to grow strongly thereafter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THYSSENKRUPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de