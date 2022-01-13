

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 dropped from Wednesday's levels amidst data from the U.S. showing inflation at a 40-year high. Runaway inflation and the aggressive stance adopted by the U.S. Fed to tame it impacted Investor sentiment globally, as a tight monetary policy regime awaits to be in place, sooner than originally feared.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7213.55, down 0.33 percent from Wednesday's close. The day's trading has been between 7191.99 and 7220.34.



Renault and STMicroelectronics have advanced more than 2 percent.



Luxury goods maker Kering has declined more than 2 percent.



Integrated oil and energy business Total Energies is the most active scrip with a turnover of 77 million. The scrip has shed around 1 percent.



The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1475, 0.29 percent higher than the closing level at Wednesday, as the inflation data on expected lines, pulled down the Dollar Index to 94.81 from 94.92 on Wednesday.



France's ten-year Bond yield has increased by around 3.4 percent to 0.278 percent versus 0.269 percent on Wednesday, in a mood of caution and risk aversion in the backdrop of an imminent inflation combat.







