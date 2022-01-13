

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI), a financial solutions provider, on Thursday announced a series of senior leadership changes, with immediate effect.



Henry Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Over the past several years, MSCI has experienced tremendous growth and change. The senior leadership changes demonstrate our ability to adapt, transform, and capitalize on our momentum to drive growth, scale our business and operations, and deliver extraordinary value to our clients and shareholders.'



According to the move, Remy Briand, MSCI's current Head of ESG and Climate, has been appointed as Chief Product Officer.



In addition to Chief Product Officer, Briand will also be responsible as the Head of Index, as Diana Tidd, current Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, becomes fully dedicated to the role of Chief Responsibility Officer to continue to guide environmental, social and governance policies for the firm.



With Briand's appointment, Eric Moen will assume the role of Head of ESG and Climate.



Alvise Munari, MSCI's Global Head of Client Coverage, will be named as Chief Client Officer.



Jeremy Baskin, Head of Client Coverage, Americas, will take on the new global role of Head of Buy Side Client Segments, including asset managers, asset owners, hedge funds, and wealth.



Christine Berg, Head of Americas Index Client Coverage, will assume the role of Head of Client Coverage, Americas and will oversee MSCI's sales, consulting, and client service teams in the region.



Michelle Shanley, Head of Strategic Account Management, Americas, will take on the global role of Head of Strategic and Key Accounts.







