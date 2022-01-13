

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, announced Thursday that its Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has been deemed eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).



With this approval, purchasers of the Nikola Tre BEV can now qualify for an incentive valued at $120,000 per truck, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership for any purchaser operating in the state of California.



The company said the HVIP approval is anticipated to help dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lowers the total cost of ownership for Nikola's California-based customers. HVIP is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium, on behalf of CARB.



With a range of up to 350 miles, the Nikola Tre BEV is expected to have the longest range among the current HVIP eligible Class 8 tractors.







