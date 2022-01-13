

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Santander Holdings USA, Inc. has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) not already owned by SHUSA for $41.50 per share. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on January 20, 2022.



Approximately 13.0 million shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings have been tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer as of January 12, 2022.



Santander Holdings USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN).







