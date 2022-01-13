

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EGL Motor Inc. recalled about 2,900 units of EGL and ACE branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the United States for possible injury hazard and violation of federal ATV safety standard, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.



The CPSC said the ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. There will be increased risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries if children operate them above the maximum allowed speed.



Further, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider's body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. The parking brake also does not prevent the movement of the vehicle at the minimum required steepness.



The ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children, CPSC added.



The recall involves EGL MADIX 125 and ACE D110 Youth ATV models, with the name of the vehicle printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The ATVs were sold as either Age 12+ or Age 16+.



EGL Motor said it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far involving the recalled ATVs.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to make an appointment for a no-cost full repair from an authorized repair shop.



The recalled ATVs were manufactured in China by Yongkang Jiayue Industry Trading Co., Ltd. and Yongkang Eagle Motor Co., Ltd. and imported into the U.S. by El Monte, California-based EGL Motor Inc.



They were sold at Triple J Import, AWL Distribution,D&M Motorsports and other authorized dealerships nationwide from July 2020 through March 2021 for between $650 and $850.



Last week, CRT Motor recalled about 100 units of Youth ATVs citing crash hazard and violation of federal safety standards. In October last year, Luyuan Inc. also recalled about 6,800 units sold in the U.S. for possible crash hazard and violation of federal ATV safety standard.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de